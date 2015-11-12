Fantasy sports fans plan protest outside NY attorney general’s office

DraftKings and FanDuel supporters have scheduled a Friday morning protest against the state attorney general after he ordered both fantasy sports sites to cease taking wagers in New York.

The group “Fantasy Sports for All” plans on picketing outside Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office in the Financial District around 8 a.m.

“Don’t let the AG take away your right to play fantasy sports! Make your voice heard,” the group posted on their Eventbrite page.

It was unknown how many people RSVP’d for the rally. The organizers for the rally couldn’t be reached for comment.

A spokesman for Schneiderman’s office declined to comment about the protest. Last month, the attorney general began investigating both sites after a DraftKings employee won $350,000 from a $25 entry on Fan Duel.

On Tuesday, his office issued a cease-and-desist order to both sites after questions arose as to whether they were engaging unregulated gambling.

Both companies have contended the winnings are based on skill, not chance, and thus not susceptible to gambling regulation.