Two found dead in after blaze in Far Rockaway home

Two people were killed Sunday in a blaze that tore through a Far Rockaway home, according to the FDNY.

More than 40 fire fighters battled through heaps of flaming debris in the two-story home at 22-60 Cornaga Avenue, which broke out around 1:09 p.m.

The identities of the deceased were being withheld lasting night pending notification of next of kin.

“There were Collyer conditions,” in the home that made the fire difficult and dangerous to battle, said an FDNY spokesman, referring to the infamous case of two Harlem hoarders, Homer and Langley Collyer, who were found dead in the midst of their mountains of papers, furniture, bric-a-brac and booby traps, in 1947.

The fire drew 11 units and four ladders. The home is “a complete loss,” and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the FDNY spokesman.