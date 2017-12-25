A 76-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out Monday morning on the 35th floor of a midtown high rise, according to authorities.

Firefighters found the man unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of a 35th-floor apartment around 8 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at 8:46 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

The two-alarm fire started around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters brought the fire at the 36-story building under control by 9 a.m.

The 396-unit Carnegie Mews building is located at 211 W. 56th Street.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which took 106 firefighters to extinguish, the FDNY said.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man who died at the scene.