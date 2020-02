The victim, 46, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

A 46-year-old man is dead after being shot at a gasoline station in Crown Heights on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police arrived at the BP station on Atlantic Avenue near Utica just after noon to find the man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, police said, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.