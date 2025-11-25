Op-Ed | A father-son delivery business shows the real impact of Amazon’s local partners

My name is Kris and I founded DashWave Delivery in 2023 with my father Jerard. Our small business partners with Amazon to deliver packages across Manhattan. In recent AMNY coverage about Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program, politicians have voiced opinions about the program’s future without consulting actual partners like me—a New Yorker running a local business. They’ve never met our teams of fellow New Yorkers who deliver your packages, nor considered how we serve our communities daily or what would happen if these programs disappeared. For me and my dad, launching DashWave fulfilled our shared entrepreneurial ambition while holding special significance as my father recovered from lymphoma. As he often says, “This business gives me a reason to get up each morning.” It is our livelihood.

As Delivery Service Partners, we independently manage hiring, organizational structure, and daily operations. We offer competitive pay and provide benefits packages that meet requirements set by the federal and state governments. In fact, some Delivery Service Partners work with additional companies besides Amazon. For my business in particular, DashWave is a part of Amazon’s ‘Walker’ program, with delivery associates traveling routes on foot throughout Manhattan. Delivering packages on foot cuts down on congestion and allows people without a driver’s license to work for us. What began with 15 employees for me and my dad has grown to a team exceeding 100.

We quickly recognized the importance of embracing our New York City identity. We prioritize local hiring—approximately 90% of our staff comes from New York City communities. In this city of over 8 million residents, our delivery associates frequently serve people within their own neighborhoods. To maintain connection with our core business, leadership team members participate in delivery routes monthly, providing invaluable perspective on operational effectiveness and employee experiences.

Community engagement remains central to our mission. DashWave actively collaborates with Harlem Grown, an organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles while providing mentorship in urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition. This year, we’re contributing time and resources to support their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

In a way, the story of DashWave is not unique – there are thousands of entrepreneurs like me who have used the Delivery Service Partner program as a way to start our own businesses, hire our own teams, serve our communities, and live the dream of being our own bosses. In fact, there are more than 50 of us that work in New York City alone, and together, we employ thousands of New Yorkers. Our livelihood is at stake, and so it was important to me to show you what this actually looks like: father and son building a business together, creating employment opportunities, and positively impacting the communities we serve.

So, when Amazon packages arrive at your door this holiday season, remember they represent more than just a gift under the tree. They’re a reflection of the dedication of local small business owners and their employees put in every day to get you what you need while also serving the communities in which they live and work. As we anxiously wait to see where the conversation about delivery partnerships goes, businesses like ours will continue focusing on what matters most: serving our communities, creating quality jobs, and delivering with care and efficiency.