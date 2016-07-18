FBI, NYPD search for armed bank robber, ‘America’s Bandit’

Call him “America’s Bandit.”

The NYPD and FBI are looking for a bank robber who’s favorite target is Avenue of the Americas.

The man believed to be in his 50s has hit six Manhattan banks in a period of 11 months for a total of $9,500.

“It is an unusual case,” said Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce about the spread-out timing of the robberies, adding: “We don’t get a lot of armed bank robbers in New York City, thank God.”

The suspect hit up his first Chase bank at 340 Avenue of the Americas on Sept. 23, 2015, authorities said. Two days later he hit the same bank again and then he robbed a Citibank at 395 Avenue of the Americas on Dec. 21.

He then took a six month break, authorities said. On June 27, the man walked into a Bank of America at 670 Avenue of the Americas and demanded cash, followed by a NorthEast Community Bank on 242 W 23rd St. on July 5 and a Chase Bank at 204 W 4th St. on July 9.

All of the robberies were near public transportation, Boyce said.

In all the robberies, he walked up to a teller and handed them a threatening note and said he has a gun. In at least three of the robberies a small, semi-automatic handgun is visible, according to officials.

And in the most recent two robberies, a woman was with him, Boyce said. Authorities believe she may have ties to the Yonkers area.

“Because it’s so sporadic — three last year, three this year — it’s a little unusual,” Boyce said.

There is a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest, provided by both the FBI and the NYPD.

The man is described as about 180 to 190 pounds, and 5-feet-7-inches. In one robbery he was seen without a hat on and is bald.