FDNY assigns first, all-women engine company

The firefighters were detailed to Engine 503 on 51st Street in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The FDNY made New York City history this week with its first, all-women engine company, the department announced on Thursday.

The women — Lt. Tracy Lewis and firefighters Martha Brekke, Eniola Brown, Vanessa Schoening, Sarinya Srisakul and Regina Wilson — were assigned to Engine 503, which is on 51st Street on Manhattan’s East Side, according to FDNY officials.

The engine company was temporarily assigned as part of the FDNY Attack Group, which was dedicated to President Donald Trump’s detail during the United Nations General Assembly, a department spokeswoman said.

Engine 503 was active from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. on Thursday. "Thankfully, no emergencies surfaced," the spokeswoman added.