The ambulance hit him while he was crossing the street, police said.

A pedestrian was struck by an FDNY ambulance like this one at the corner of Second Avenue and East 14th Street near the East Village on Aug. 29, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Justin Bieber via Instagram

An 81-year-old man died after he was struck by an FDNY ambulance as he was crossing the street in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, police said.

Gen Zhan was struck as the ambulance was turning onto 14th Street from Second Avenue around 1:15 p.m., cops said. The driver of the ambulance was 22, police said.

Zhan was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.