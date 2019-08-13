An FDNY lieutenant and 27-year-old veteran of the department died from a heart attack after a 24-hour tour, officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Brian J. Sullivan, 54, of Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, responded to seven emergencies, including a kitchen fire and several medical calls during his tour on Friday, the FDNY said. After he returned to his home in upstate Monroe, he suffered a heart attack and was taken to Orange Country Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where he died.

During his tour, Sullivan complained of pain and discomfort, but continued to respond to calls, the FDNY said.

“Lieutenant Sullivan was a veteran fire officer and a dedicated member of our elite Special Operations Command who bravely served the Department for nearly three decades,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said. “The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual who spent his career protecting life and property and rescuing others from harm.”

Sullivan is survived by his wife, Irene, and two daughters, Nicole, 22, and Samantha, 17.

“This is a tragic loss for the Fire Department and for the City of New York,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Brian Sullivan was a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm’s way for 27 years to protect the lives of others.”

Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the FDNY to die as a result of injuries suffered in the line of duty, the FDNY said.

A wake for Sullivan will be held at the Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home in Monroe on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. His funeral service will be at the Sacred Heart Church at 26 Still Rd. on Friday at 11 a.m.