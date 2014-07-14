Hot stuff! FDNY calendar on sale

New York’s Bravest are stripping down and heating up in this year’s annual FDNY calendar, which is available to buy now.

Portraits by nightlife photographer Patrick McMullan of 13 sizzling firefighters — including, for the first time, a woman — at firehouses and other locations around the city are included. Queens firefighter Joseph Conforti of Ladder Company 163 is pictured on the cover.

The 2015 calendar is for sale at the FDNY Fire Zone Store in midtown, where featured firefighters will sign purchased copies between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, and online at FDNYFoundation.org.

All proceeds go to the FDNY Foundation, the department’s nonprofit.