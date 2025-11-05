FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker to step down in December

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker has announced his resignation, amNewYork has learned.

He plans to step down from his post as the department’s top boss on Dec. 19, City Hall said in a statement.

The news comes just a few hours after a historic Election Day in which New Yorkers overwhelmingly elected Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, as the next mayor of NYC.

Mayor Eric Adams named Tucker commissioner in August 2024. He replaced Laura Kavanagh, the FDNY’s first female commissioner, who left the top spot that same month. Before becoming fire commissioner, Tucker was the head of T&M USA, a private security firm.

“Commissioner Robert Tucker has led the Fire Department of the City of New York with courage, passion, and a sincere dedication to public safety,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement to amNewYork. “When I appointed Commissioner Tucker to this critical role, I knew he’d have the experience, grit, and zeal to protect our city and support our fearless heroes – the firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who put their lives on the line for New York every day.”

Adams spotlighted Tucker’s achievements as fire commissioner.

“Under his leadership, we’ve decreased fire-related deaths in our city to the lowest in a decade, modernized the FDNY, and empowered the brave men and women who keep our city safe,” the mayor said. “We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Tucker’s service and look forward to seeing what he’ll do next.”

City Hall has not yet announced who will fill in as the department’s acting commissioner once Tucker leaves office.