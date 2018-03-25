In a solemn ceremony Saturday, members of FDNY’s Engine 69/Ladder28 draped purple-and-black bunting across the outside of their Harlem firehouse to honor fallen colleague Michael Davidson.

Davidson, 37, of Floral Park, died Thursday fighting a fire that broke out in a building that was being used as a set for a movie starring the actor Edward Norton.

With dozens of firefighters ringing the front of the firehouse, Mike Pucci of Ladder 28 and John Keane of Engine 69 climbed into the bucket of a ladder truck and were lifted into the clear blue sky. They leaned out and over to hang the four banners.

The firefighters on the ground stood straight, almost at attention. Some bowed their heads, others looked straight ahead. No one spoke.

Davidson came from a family of firefighters. His father, Robert Davidson, spend 26 years as a FDNY firefighter. His brother, Eric Davidson, is an 11-year veteran who works at Engine Company 88 in the Bronx. He also leaves behind a wife, Eileen; three daughters, ages 7, 3 and 1; and a 6-year-old son.

The family didn’t attend the bunting ceremony.

Later, a steady stream of mourners came by the firehouse to pay their respects. Several brought flowers. Votive candles lined the pavement.

Lynn Parker was one who brought a bouquet. She stopped to thank a trio of firefighters who stood outside the firehouse.

“He was doing a job that you could never repay him for,” Parker said of Davidson.

Also on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced a posthumous promotion for Davidson from firefighter to Lieutenant.

"His steadfast dedication to this city will not be forgotten and continues with his deserved promotion to Lieutenant in the FDNY," the mayor said in a statement.

At the scene of the fire, investigators searched for what caused flames to break out in the building’s cellar. Davidson had been found unconscious in the basement. He died at Harlem Hospital.

Davidson was the 1,150th firefighter to die in the line of duty in the FDNY’s 153-year history. He had been a firefighter since May 2003 and had been honored four times for bravery.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park.