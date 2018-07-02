Two people on a docked boat in the Fire Island community of Cherry Grove apparently died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities found former FDNY firefighter Peter D’Ancona, 54, and Tina Sgambati, 51, both of Moriches, aboard a 35-foot Mainship boat docked near Bayview Walk around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, police said.

D’Ancona’s family said Monday the last thing they heard from authorities was that carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause of death.

D’Ancona had been on the football team at Bellport High School in Brookhaven, later joined the NYPD and then the FDNY, his father, Peter, also a Moriches resident, 76, said.

His son retired after 9/11 because he was unable to continue working, the father said, but he did not know the specifics of his retirement.

Online records show D’Ancona retired from the FDNY effective Sept. 20, 2006. He was also a Marine Corps reservist, his father said.

“He liked boating. He liked anything. He was just an all-around guy everyone loved,” his father said.

His son owned D’Ancona Contracting, a roll-off container service in Medford, his father said.

His mother, Linda, 72, said: “He was good to everyone, but he told you like it was.”

Relatives of Sgambati could not be reached Monday.