FDNY expands with a 4th-generation firefighter

James B. Spencer Jr.’s late great-grandfather and grandfather were both FDNY firefighters. His great-uncle is retired from the FDNY, and both his dad and uncle are still firefighters in the department.

And midday Friday, Spencer Jr., 24, of Commack, accepted a diploma from the city's fire commissioner and officially became a probationary FDNY firefighter.

“It’s the best. Growing up in it my whole life. Seeing it. It’s all I wanted to do,” he said.

Spencer Jr. graduated from the fire academy with 290 others in a ceremony at Greater Allen Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens. The class included 15 women, the most in a single class since the first group of 41 women joined in 1982, according to the FDNY. All had completed 18 weeks at the FDNY’s academy, on Randall’s Island.

“Every firefighter in our ranks has been where you are now,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said to the graduating class. “Their careers began, just as yours did, in the simple raising of their right hand.”

Following the ceremony, Spencer’s dad, FDNY Capt. James B. Spencer Sr., spoke about the four generations of firefighters in his family, while holding the helmets that his father and grandfather once wore.

“It’s a very proud moment for our family. My grandfather got on the job in 1942. My dad got on in 1962. I got on in ’88,” Spencer Sr., 54, said. “And now, Jim, the newest member, 2018. So it’s a family legacy.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, Spencer Sr. arrived at the World Trade Center site soon after the second tower fell. When asked if he's worried about his son given the dangers of the job, he said, "This is what we do. We’re on the greatest job in the world. We’re very lucky guys. We’re a very lucky family.”

Spencer Jr. is assigned to Engine 50 in the Bronx, the same firehouse where his great-grandfather, Ed Markey, worked 60 years ago and his great-uncle, Robert Spencer, was a lieutenant.

When Spencer Jr. reports Monday for his first day on the job, he'll be wearing the same badge number, 11074, once assigned to his grandfather, Thomas Spencer, who served from 1962 to 1997. The number had been retired in recognition of Thomas Spencer's more than 35 years of service, but it was assigned to Spencer Jr. in honor of his grandfather, who was dying of cancer. In July, days before his grandfather's death, Spencer Jr. told him in the hospital that he would be issued his old number.

“He’s looking down, watching over me,” he said.