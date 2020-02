A three-alarm fire tore through a vacant Staten Island church early Wednesday, authorities said.

A fire broke out at the House of Miracles church on Delafield Avenue and Elizabeth Street in West Brighton just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The FDNY said 138 firefighters battled the flames, which were under control by 4:30 a.m.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.