BREAKING: 19 arrested in federal crackdown on Washington Square Park’s ‘open air drug market,’ reports say

Nineteen people have been charged by federal authorities for allegedly running an open-air drug market in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, according to reports Thursday.

Federal prosecutors allege the group of 19 supplied huge quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine directly in the park throughout the year, per the New York Times and New York Post. amNewYork has yet to receive confirmation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York regarding these reports.

The indictment, which amNewYork has requested, allegedly notes that, over the last five years, police and first responders have been called more than 65 times for suspected overdoses in and around the Greenwich Village park. It is also alleged that during the same period, officers from the NYPD’s 6th Precinct have taken the defendants into custody more than 80 times for various state drug charges and other offenses, with several individuals being arrested repeatedly.

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the creation of the “Village Interagency Task Force,” an aggressive effort aimed at reducing drug activity, homelessness, and other persistent issues in the West Village and Greenwich Village areas, including Washington Square Park.

The initiative brought together more than ten city agencies along with local organizations to confront ongoing problems such as substance abuse, crime, and public disturbances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.