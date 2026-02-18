Father Fabian Arias placed ashes on the heads of immigrants before they entered 26 Federal Plaza on Wednesday.

Father Fabian Arias stood on the rain-slicked street outside of the 26 Federal Plaza on Ash Wednesday morning — his white vestments fluttering in the wind while holding a small container of sanctified ashes ready for distribution.

Feet ahead of him, some of the city’s newest residents lined up outside of immigration court with bated breath as they prepared to face their legally mandated hearings with a judge — with the constant threat of masked ICE agents stalking the halls.

But on Ash Wednesday, before heading into court, many went to Arias to receive the sign of the cross on their forehead — the symbol worn by millions of Christians on the first day of the season of Lent, a time for spiritual reflection and renewal.

“Ash Wednesday, it’s time for hope, it’s time for meditation, it’s time for conversion. It is time for change. Our hearts are here in the Federal Plaza because we walk in with that. We continue to walk in faith with our immigrant community,” Arias told amNewYork. “They walk in, and we pray with them.”



Ash Wednesday visit a continuation of priest’s ministry to immigrants

Arias, who oversees worship at Saint Peter’s Church in Midtown, knows all too well the adversity that those seeking the American Dream face when they enter the walls of the federal building. He was on hand throughout 2025 when ICE agents tore fathers away from their children, pushed a young mother to the ground as she begged for mercy, and then watched as a photojournalist was hospitalized due to an officer’s violent outburst. It is with this in his heart and soul that he looked to bless, even as they faced their fate inside 26 Federal Plaza.

For Arias, a faithful man, that suffering is temporary.

“We came from God, and we return to God,” Arias said. “We remember that everything will happen in this world, every suffering, every passion, we return to Jesus.”

An immigrant himself, Arias has spent decades serving the immigrant community in the Big Apple, from feeding the hungry to providing legal services. Becoming a shining beacon for those in need, a mother pleaded with him for advice as she and her young daughter received their ashes.

In another instant, one woman could be observed scrambling through her paperwork in order to present it to the security guards outside, albeit with a modicum more confidence thanks to the priest’s benediction.

Arias yearned to point out that regardless of a person’s legal status, they are still the same under the eyes of God.

“They are our brothers and sisters. We are all God’s family, and we need to protect each other, especially in this moment and this time. That’s very important that we work with and pray together, and we are together because we work in hope, peace, and love,” Arias added.