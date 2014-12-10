Feds to reimburse Bellevue for Ebola treatment

The federal government will reimburse Bellevue Hospital Center for work it did to contain the Ebola virus in the city.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced Wednesday that part of the $5.4 billion in the Appropriations bill will go for paying medical centers for Ebola care. The senator said he would push for Bellevue to get “the lion’s share” of the money after it iincurred $20 million for treating Dr. Craig Spencer, to transporting potential patients and training personnel.

“New York City and HHC Bellevue have done a stellar job at containing this threat, through its meticulous treatment of Dr. Spencer through the extensive contact tracing of individuals coming into JFK from Ebola hot spots; through training of medical and emergency professionals, and more,” he said in a statement.

Spencer, of Harlem, was isolated for three weeks at Bellevue and cured of the virus following his Oct. 23 hospitalization. No other cases have been reported in the city since then.