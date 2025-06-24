Alleged feet-kissing Manhattan subway creep sports black eye during perp walk for lewd behavior

Police say they arrested Tuesday the alleged subway creep who attempted to kiss a woman’s feet while pleasuring himself inside a Manhattan subway station last week.

Cops accuse 37-year-old Dexter Betancourt of the Upper East Side of committing the vile act at about 1 a.m. on June 18 in Greenwich Village.

Law enforcement sources report that a 30-year-old woman had just disembarked from an L train at the 6th Avenue subway when Betancourt allegedly approached her and made a foul comment.

“Look, you made my d**k hard,” he allegedly said.

Police sources said he then attempted to kiss her feet while pleasuring himself before fleeing on a northbound L train. The victim was not physically injured in the disgusting incident.

During the investigation, sources familiar with the case said, detectives were able to track Betancourt to Brooklyn, where the NYPD Warrant Squad took him to the Brooklyn Special Victims Unit at the 84th precinct for questioning.

As detectives walked him out of the station house in cuffs on June 24 en route to Central Booking, Betancourt could be seen sporting a black, bruised, and bloodshot eye. Sources familiar with the investigation report that he had the shiner when he was initially taken into custody.

While Betancourt did not respond to why he performed the sick assault, he appeared confused as to why reporters were waiting for him outside and asked cops why people were taking his photograph.

Betancourt has been charged with public lewdness.