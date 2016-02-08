Female jogger slashed in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYPD says

No arrests have been made, cops said.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Ungano

Police said they’re looking for a man who slashed a 19-year-old jogger in a seemingly random attack in Queens on Sunday.

Police said that the jogger was slashed near 79th Street and 25th Avenue in Jackson Heights at about 11:15 a.m. by a male who was jogging alongside her. Cops said that the man brushed up against her and slashed her left leg with an unknown object before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center and is in stable condition, cops said.

The suspect is believed to be about 20 years old, cops said. He was wearing black shorts and a gray hoodie at the time of the slashing, police said.

