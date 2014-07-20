Female officer knocked to ground in East Harlem, suffered broken teeth

She and her partner tried to arrest several people for smoking marijuana.

A female NYPD officer was knocked to the ground, suffering broken teeth, when she and her partner tried to arrest several people for smoking marijuana in East Harlem Sunday, police said.

The officers were patrolling the Governor DeWitt Clinton Houses near 109th Street at about 1:30 a.m. when they saw three men and a woman smoking near the rear entrance to the first floor, police said.

They tried to arrest all four, but one of the men turned around and punched the female office, whose name was not released. She fell to the ground and hit her head, police said.

All four suspects fled, police said, and were still on the loose Sunday afternoon.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with head pain, broken teeth, and cuts and bruises.