Feud over ex-boyfriend sparks stabbing in Brooklyn: sources

Officers found the victim sitting in her car, with multiple stab wounds

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning following a dispute with her boyfriend’s ex-partner, police sources said.

Officers from the 66th Precinct responded just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 to 9th Avenue and 47th Street in Borough Park, where they found the woman in her car with multiple stab wounds to her torso and left arm.

Paramedics took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police sources said the stabbing followed a dispute over the victim’s boyfriend. The suspect is believed to have previously dated him.

The assailant was described as a heavy-set Black woman wearing a purple hoodie, police sources said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

As of Sept. 28, 164 assaults had been reported in the 66th Precinct, slightly up from the 161 recorded during the same period last year.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.