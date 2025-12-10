Fifth Avenue, other Midtown blocks will be car-free for Holiday Open Streets this Sunday

New Yorkers looking for some holiday cheer in Midtown Manhattan this weekend will have far more space to take in iconic sights from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to the luxurious stores lining Fifth Avenue.

The city Department of Transportation is bringing back its Holiday Open Streets program for the fourth year running this Sunday, Dec. 14. The agency will close several blocks in Midtown to car traffic for a six-hour street between noon and 6 p.m. that day, leaving far more room for pedestrians to mill about during peak hours.

The heart of the Open Streets plan this Sunday is Fifth Avenue, which will be off-limits to cars between 48th and 57th Streets. Other nearby streets closed to vehicular traffic during that time are 49th and 57th Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the Midtown area between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“Midtown Manhattan is one of the best places in the world to celebrate the holiday season, and we’re bringing some car-free holiday cheer to Fifth Avenue,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement.

“Providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits iconic locations like Rockefeller Plaza, Radio City Music Hall, and Central Park during the holiday season is not only a cause for celebration for pedestrians, but also for local businesses that will see additional foot traffic,” he added.

On top of that, West 49th and 50th Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be open to pedestrians only between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. each day until Jan. 4 next year.

Edward Pincar Jr., president of the Fifth Avenue Association, lauded the program as “a festive tradition that New Yorkers and visitors from around the world look forward to each holiday season.”

“Open Streets create a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the holiday magic on the city’s most iconic retail corridor while enjoying live musical performances, immersive shopping pop-ups and festive holiday decor and window displays,” he added.

In years past, the Holiday Open Streets program has helped businesses along the corridors generate millions in additional revenue, according to the city.