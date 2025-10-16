Final Call: ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ takes over Planet Hollywood NYC for an unforgettable experience

Tokyo Ghoul has taken over Planet Hollywood.

Attention anime lovers, especially “Tokyo Ghoul” fans—Hollywood NYC has teamed up with Crunchyroll to offer fans an exciting opportunity.

“Tokyo Ghoul” has taken over the restaurant, offering an immersive experience that features photo ops, a custom menu, scenes from the show, a merchandise shop, and even a star-studded Tokyo Ghoul-themed red carpet.

The custom menu opens with a “Tokyo Ghoul” Bento Box, choosing your protein (shrimp, chicken, pork, or salmon) and enjoying three sides (spicy udon noodles, spicy ginger cucumbers, and miso-glazed eggplant). If you crave something savory, try Kankei’s pick: the cheeseburger cheeseburger with fries.

Both entrees include dessert options—strawberry sandos or a mochi trio. The menu also features four mocktails crafted to complement your “Tokyo Ghoul” experience. We recommend the Phantom Tonic.

On your way out, stop by the merch pop-up shop to pick up Tokyo Ghoul merchandise.

This weekend is the last weekend to experience the “Tokyo Ghoul” collaboration, head down to Times Square to check it out!

Kylo’s Order: Phantom Tonic Mocktail paired with Chicken Katsu Bento Box, rounded out with the Strawberry Sando.