Fire at Union Hall temporarily shuts down bar, music venue

A cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday evening, the FDNY said.

Union Hall will be closed for at least a week after a fire destroyed parts of the Brooklyn bar and event space Friday night.

The FDNY responded to the blaze that started in the cockloft shortly before midnight and had it under control in about a half-hour, according to a fire department spokesman.

Crowds who were inside for a show quickly evacuated the Park Slope building at 702 Union St. and no one was injured, according to a statement released by Union Hall’s owners.

A cause was still under investigation as of Sunday evening, according to the FDNY.

The owners said the venue is temporarily closed while the damage is assessed. Scheduled shows up until April 2 have been canceled for now.

They didn’t return immediate messages for updates on other future shows in April.

Fans expressed their support for the popular venue on social media pages throughout the weekend.

“Glad everyone is safe but sad news all the same,” Cortney Easterwood McFadden posted on Union Hall’s Facebook page.