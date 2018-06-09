LATEST PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
News

Bronx apartment building fire leaves one dead, two injured

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in Belmont.

A fire in an apartment building in the

A fire in an apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx has left one man dead and two people injured. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com
Print

A fire in a Bronx apartment building Saturday afternoon left one man dead and two people injured, officials said.

The flames broke out on the second floor of 2216 Adams Place, near East 182nd Street in the Belmont neighborhood, around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said.

Paramedics who responded to the scene transported three individuals with burns of varying degrees to the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a 50-year-old man suffered severe, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com

News photos & videos

New York City was home to many department Old New York City: Department stores of the past
Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ community
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will have The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
We tried to get stress free inside the Inside the Be Time meditation bus
Gov Ball kicks off music festival season
The Queens Pride Parade kicked off on June Queens Pride Parade injects color into an otherwise cloudy day