A fire in a Bronx apartment building Saturday afternoon left one man dead and two people injured, officials said.

The flames broke out on the second floor of 2216 Adams Place, near East 182nd Street in the Belmont neighborhood, around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said.

Paramedics who responded to the scene transported three individuals with burns of varying degrees to the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a 50-year-old man suffered severe, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.