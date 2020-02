The fire started in a stock room on the sixth floor of the department store.

A fire broke out at a Manhattan Bloomingdale’s on Sunday evening, the FDNY said.

The fire started in a stock room on the sixth floor of the department store, located on Third Avenue and 59th Street.

About 20 units responded to the call, which came in just after 6:30 p.m. The fire was under control shortly after 8 p.m.

Nobody was injured, the FDNY said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.