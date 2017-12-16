Two children were hospitalized and both are in critical condition after inhaling smoke in a large apartment fire in a Coney Island public housing complex, officials said Saturday.

One child is 9 months old and the other is 3 years old, the NYPD said. They also suffered burns. Two other individuals’ injuries were described as serious.

“The kids were covered in black, charcoal . . . from all the smoke, the father as well . . . I couldn’t recognize no one over there,” said Omar Yousof, 23, an Uber driver who lives in a neighboring building.

Firefighters, who had to force their way in, extracted a total of eight people from the blaze in the first-floor apartment that ran almost the entire length of the building, officials said.

Two children were found in the hallway and two in the back of the apartment, officials said.

This was a “very quick, very advanced fire” in a very large apartment, the FDNY said.

A total of 20 units, 80 firefighters and paramedics responded to the blaze that erupted at the 16-story Marlboro Houses on West 11th Street.

Randie Reyes, 17, who lives on the top floor, used to chat with the victims. “It’s like they’re family.”

The high school student, who heard windows exploding and ran downstairs after the fire alarms went off, continued:

“It’s like it really breaks my heart to have seen this happen.”

“It looked terrifying,” he said, explaining he saw the children in the fire, and a man “in bad condition,” appearing to be having a seizure.

The fire was reported at 2:51 p.m. Firefighters arrived in four-and-a-half minutes, and had it under control by 3:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

Those injured “immediately received care from our personnel on the scene. It could potentially make the difference though we have two critical,” the FDNY said. Four people suffered minor injuries; two refused treatment.

The other occupants of the housing complex were allowed to return to their homes, officials said.

Taisha Campusano, 22, of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, was baby-sitting at the complex in a fourth-floor apartment for her friend’s 7-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter when the flames broke out.

“When I opened the door to see what happened, I couldn’t even breathe because of the smoke. I made sure the kids were OK. I grabbed everything and just run downstairs,” she said.

Campusano, who also was afraid for her mother, who lives on the second floor, could not immediately tell where the smoke was coming from.

“It was something that I can’t even explain. It’s just scary.”

Her two charges were terrified.

Aaliyah Diaz, 8, said: “I was shaking. I started to cry a little bit when I saw what’s happening to downstairs.”

Her brother, Elian Diaz, said he was scared and had been playing with Pokémon toys.

Fire marshals are investigating the blaze, the FDNY said.

Firefighters, wearing gloves, could be seen examining the floodlit apartment’s interior. Some of its windows were shattered, burned or blown out.

A child’s truck and a Hulk Hogan toy had been tossed outside.

Housing personnel were sweeping up the glass and removing Christmas banners.