Nine people were injured from a three-alarm blaze inside a Crown Heights building this morning.

Five firefighters and four people suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Kings County Hospital, an FDNY spokesman said.

Nearly 140 firefighters were called in to tackle the flames at 1230 St. Marks Ave. after getting the call shortly after 11 a.m. The fire was under control at 12:44 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.