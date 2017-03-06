Fire in Staten Island home kills 1, FDNY says

The fire broke out on Driggs Street in Great Kills at about 4 a.m., fire officials said.

A woman is dead after a fire started in a Staten Island home early Monday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out in a two-story home on Driggs Street, near Wiman Avenue, in Great Kills at about 4 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters put the fire under control by 7 a.m., the FDNY said.

The woman, found on the first floor of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity was not immediately known.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The fire did not spread to neighboring homes, fire officials said.