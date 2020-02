A fire in West 34th Street in Manhattan on March 27, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The FDNY responded to a 2 alarm fire on the roof of a commercial building at 245 W. 34th Street in Manhattan Thursday morning.

One firefighter reported minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

According to the public relations firm Joseph J. Carella Associates Inc. 34th Street Partnership confirms the building was empty and undergoing demolition. It was formerly occupied by Conway, a clothing retailer. The FDNY said it is a one-story commercial building.