Fires claimed three lives over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

A man and a woman were killed in a fire that erupted early Saturday morning in midtown, police said.

Around 5:22 a.m., officers responded to a residential fire inside an apartment at 435 E. 52nd St., the River House, where they found an 85-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with severe burns, police said.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene and transported a second person, an 89-year-old man, to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as well, police said.

The victims were later identified as Mary and John Merow.

The second fire happened in Queens inside an apartment building at 87-30 62 Ave. around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Firefighters removed a 51-year-old woman and transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for smoke inhalation, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Three others were transported in stable condition to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens for smoke inhalation as well, according to police.

The NYPD identified the deceased victim as Anna Latek.

The cause of both fires will be determined by the city's fire marshal and the investigations are still ongoing, according to the NYPD.