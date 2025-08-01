Fire rips through Lower East Side building rooftop

Firefighters battled ferocious temperatures while battling a roof top fire on the Lower East Side on Monday afternoon as temperatures approached 95°.
Just before 3 p.m. on July 28, FDNY units responded to a fire at at 254 East 2nd St. Some twelve units sent sixty-five firefighters to the the blaze, which sent a plumb of black smoke in the air.
Units used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire. Searches of the top floor apartment and roof deck area proved negative. The fire was place under at 3:45 p.m.
The fire sent one firefighter to a local hospital in stable condition. FDNY Fire Marshals will determine the cause and orgin.