Fire rips through Lower East Side building rooftop

A firefighter works to beat the heat as temps were in the mid 90’s during an afternoon blaze in the lower East side on Monday, July, 28.

Firefighters battled ferocious temperatures while battling a roof top fire on the Lower East Side on Monday afternoon as temperatures approached 95°.

Just before 3 p.m. on July 28, FDNY units responded to a fire at at 254 East 2nd St. Some twelve units sent sixty-five firefighters to the the blaze, which sent a plumb of black smoke in the air.

Units used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire. Searches of the top floor apartment and roof deck area proved negative. The fire was place under at 3:45 p.m.

The fire sent one firefighter to a local hospital in stable condition. FDNY Fire Marshals will determine the cause and orgin.