Seventeen people, including 11 emergency responders, were injured in a fire that broke out inside a Queens high-rise apartment building Friday, police and fire officials said.

The blaze started on the 11th floor of the 13-story building, located at 88-00 Shore Front Pkwy., around 11:24 a.m., according to an FDNY spokesman. It was brought under control around 12:47 p.m.

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition, an FDNY spokeswoman said. The other 15 victims suffered minor injuries.

Of those injured, nine were NYPD members, two were firefighters and six were civilians, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

One police sergeant and an officer were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, four officers were taken to Nassau University Medical Center and three officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The firefighters and civilians were taken to "area hospitals," the NYPD spokeswoman said.

All of the injured suffered smoke inhalation, per the NYPD.

About 20 units comprising 78 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire marshals are investigating the cause, an FDNY spokesman said.

