At least six people were injured in a fire that broke out inside a Queens high-rise apartment building Friday, an FDNY spokesman said.

The blaze started on the 11th floor of the 13-story apartment building, located at 88-00 Shore Front Pkwy., around 11:24 a.m., according to the spokesman.

Five people suffered minor injuries and one person was seriously injured, according to the FDNY.

Further information about the victims was not immediately available.

About 20 units comprising 78 firefighters responded to the scene.

