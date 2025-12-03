Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
The Villager

Group of suspects wanted for firebombing West Village smoke shop

By Posted on
Police radio held by officer
NYPD officer talks on radio at a crime scene. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Police are on the hunt for six people responsible for the firebombing of a West Village smoke shop on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, a group of about six men was spotted outside of 131 Christopher St. around 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 3. Cops say they smashed the business’s window and tossed an unknown incendiary device into the building.

Afterward, the group fled the scene westbound along Christopher Street. Meanwhile, flames ignited inside the store.

site of west village firebombing
According to police sources, a group of about six men was spotted outside of a smoke shop located at 131 Christopher St. around 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 3. Cops say they smashed the business’s window and tossed an unknown incendiary device into the building.Photo via Google Maps

Officers from the 6th Precinct and the Fire Department rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the fire. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported. 

FDNY marshals are now working to determine the exact nature of the incendiary device used in the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More in The Villager

More from around NYC