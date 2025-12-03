Group of suspects wanted for firebombing West Village smoke shop

Police are on the hunt for six people responsible for the firebombing of a West Village smoke shop on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, a group of about six men was spotted outside of 131 Christopher St. around 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 3. Cops say they smashed the business’s window and tossed an unknown incendiary device into the building.

Afterward, the group fled the scene westbound along Christopher Street. Meanwhile, flames ignited inside the store.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and the Fire Department rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the fire. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

FDNY marshals are now working to determine the exact nature of the incendiary device used in the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.