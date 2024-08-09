Firefighters take on blaze at Queens home

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that broke out in Queens on Friday morning.

At 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, FDNY personnel responded to the call of a fire at 80-16 80th St. Units arrived to find a fire in the cockloft of a pair of private dwellings, between the ceiling and the roof.

Over 140 firefighters worked the scene, using six hose lines to knock out the main body of the fire. Residents watched in fear, while holding their belongings and pets, as firefighters worked to rip ceilings and cut a hole in the roof to expose hidden fire.

The fire was placed under control at 11:05 a.m. Searches throughout the buildings yielded negative results.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.