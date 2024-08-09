Quantcast
Queens

Firefighters take on blaze at Queens home

By Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters battled a three alarm fire at 90-16 80 Street in Queens. A fireman on a ladder is seen at the fire
Firefighters battled a three alarm fire at 90-16 80 Street.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that broke out in Queens on Friday morning.

At 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, FDNY personnel responded to the call of a fire at 80-16 80th St. Units arrived to find a fire in the cockloft of a pair of private dwellings, between the ceiling and the roof.

Over 140 firefighters worked the scene, using six hose lines to knock out the main body of the fire. Residents watched in fear, while holding their belongings and pets, as firefighters worked to rip ceilings and cut a hole in the roof to expose hidden fire.

Firefighters operate in the rear during a three alarm fire at 80-16 80 Street.
Firefighters operate in the rear during a three alarm fire at 80-16 80 Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
During overhaul members tossed a mattress out the window.
During overhaul members tossed a mattress out the window.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire was placed under control at 11:05 a.m. Searches throughout the buildings yielded negative results.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.

