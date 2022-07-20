Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Firefighters quickly take on car fire in Brooklyn building

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport
comments
Posted on
DSC_7031
Firefighters quickly doused a car fire in a commercial building at 461 Liberty Avenue in East New York on Wednesday, July, 20.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m. on July 20, FDNY units responded to a fire at 461 Liberty Avenue. Firefighters had to force their way into the building and once they were inside, the firefighters found a car that was on fire.

Firefighters quickly doused a car fire in a commercial building at 461 Liberty Avenue in East New York on Wednesday, July, 20.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire escalated to an all-hands fire, with around 50 firefighters using two hose lines to knock down the fire. The fire was brought under control around 25 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC