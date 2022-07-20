Firefighters quickly take on car fire in Brooklyn building

Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m. on July 20, FDNY units responded to a fire at 461 Liberty Avenue. Firefighters had to force their way into the building and once they were inside, the firefighters found a car that was on fire.

The fire escalated to an all-hands fire, with around 50 firefighters using two hose lines to knock down the fire. The fire was brought under control around 25 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.