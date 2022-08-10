Quantcast
Brooklyn

Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at Brooklyn home

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Aug 10, 1 00 18 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly put out a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 10, FDNY personnel responded to a fire at a private residence at 633 New Jersey Avenue. Upon their arrival, firefighters got right to work with one hose line to knock back the fire on the second floor.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire was brought under control at 1:34 p.m. A resident of the home suffered minor injuries to his hand, but did not require medical attention.

“I broke the window out with my hands as the apartment was filling with smoke,” the victim, who did not say his name, said.

The FDNY Hazmat Company removed a lithium battery commonly used for an e-bike from the residence.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

