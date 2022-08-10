Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at Brooklyn home

Firefighters quickly put out a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 10, FDNY personnel responded to a fire at a private residence at 633 New Jersey Avenue. Upon their arrival, firefighters got right to work with one hose line to knock back the fire on the second floor.

The fire was brought under control at 1:34 p.m. A resident of the home suffered minor injuries to his hand, but did not require medical attention.

“I broke the window out with my hands as the apartment was filling with smoke,” the victim, who did not say his name, said.

The FDNY Hazmat Company removed a lithium battery commonly used for an e-bike from the residence.