Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Firefighters take on huge early-morning fire at Brooklyn recycling plant

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport
comments
Posted on
DSC_1379
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A massive fire broke out at a Brooklyn recycling plant early Friday morning.

At just after 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 12, FDNY units responded to a fire at the Gershow Recycling plant, located at 1888 Pitkin Avenue. Several firefighters were met with a towering flame and took on defensive measures to knock down the blaze, utilizing the tower ladders of Tower Ladder 120 and 170.

Firefighters operate during an all hands fire at the Gershow Recycling plant on August 12, 2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The debris from the fire contained scrap metal, tires and other flammable materials. A grappling cane was used by firefighters to help clear the debris. The fire was placed under control at around 5:45 a.m.

At this time, searches of the building did not reveal what caused the fire, which is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.

A worker looks on as firefighters operate during a fire at Gershow Recycling at 1888 Pitkin Avenue on Friday, August,12.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters operate during an all hands fire at the Gershow Recycling plant on August 12, 2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Tower Ladder 120 waits for water during an all hand fire at Gershow Recycling at 1888 Pitkin Avenue on Friday, August, 12.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC