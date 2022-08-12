Firefighters take on huge early-morning fire at Brooklyn recycling plant

A massive fire broke out at a Brooklyn recycling plant early Friday morning.

At just after 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 12, FDNY units responded to a fire at the Gershow Recycling plant, located at 1888 Pitkin Avenue. Several firefighters were met with a towering flame and took on defensive measures to knock down the blaze, utilizing the tower ladders of Tower Ladder 120 and 170.

The debris from the fire contained scrap metal, tires and other flammable materials. A grappling cane was used by firefighters to help clear the debris. The fire was placed under control at around 5:45 a.m.

At this time, searches of the building did not reveal what caused the fire, which is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.