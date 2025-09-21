Quantcast
Firefighters racing to emergency collide with moped driver in Brooklyn, sending him to hospital

FDNY firetruck at scene of crash in Brooklyn
A firetruck racing to an emergency in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon collided with a moped driver, leaving him hospitalized.
Photo by Dean Moses

A firetruck racing to an emergency in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon collided with a moped driver, leaving him hospitalized, police reported.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Stanford Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant Neighbourhood of the borough. Cops say a moped driver ran a red light around 1:26 p.m. and weaved through some traffic before clipping the rear of the truck from ladder company 102.

Authorities reported that the emergency vehicle had its lights flashing and sirens sounding at the time of the collision.

Firefighters at the scene of the crash.Photo by Dean Moses

The moped driver was sent tumbling to the roadway. While police did not specify exactly what injuries he suffered, he was initially reportedly in serious condition before being downgraded to stable.

He is being treated at Kings County Hospital. Police say they have not been able to determine the victim’s identity.

FDNY members remained on the scene afterward, and fire officials could be observed investigating late into the afternoon.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

