A man is still at large after throwing a firework at a marked police car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, the NYPD said.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the suspect threw a consumer grade aerial shell firework into the unoccupied car, which was parked at 487 Carlton Avenue, the NYPD said. The interior of the car caught fire but there were no injuries reported.

The man was wearing a white shirt and dark pants. Police released a photo of the suspect.