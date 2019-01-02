Baby Dion Karpuzi was born on Staten Island 30 seconds into 2019

Mia Balanca gave birth to the first baby born in NYC in 2019, 30 seconds after midnight. Photo Credit: NYC Parks

The city’s first baby made his entrance on Staten Island just 30 seconds into the new year.

Little Dion Karpuzi was born at Staten Island University Hospital early Tuesday morning, according to hospital officials.

Nexhmije “Mia” Balanca of Brooklyn gave birth to the 7-pound, 7-ounce bundle of joy, believed to be the first baby born in the five boroughs this year.

“Me and My Husband Rinush wish nothing but Health and Happiness for our Handsome Prince Dion Karpuzi all the best in the New Year He’s God’s Gift from Heaven Thank You Allah,” Balanca said in a statement released by the hospital.

Other noteworthy early 2019 arrivals include Génesis Elisa Noriega, who greeted the world at 12:56 a.m. at Harlem Hospital Center. The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Génesis is the third child of Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega of Harlem.

Also, a mere seven seconds after midnight, Adina and Eli Derdik of Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, welcomed a baby boy at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

With Newsday