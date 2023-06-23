First-ever Dragon Fest Chinese food and culture festival coming to New York City this weekend and later in the summer

The first-ever and largest Chinese food and culture festival is coming to New York City on June 24, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, and Sept. 17, 2023.

Forget Chinese takeout, at least for tomorrow. Take yourself out to Dragon Fest in Manhattan instead.

The largest and first-ever Chinese food and culture festival, Dragon Fest, is coming this Saturday, and a few other summer days, with more than 100 varieties of traditional, popular, and rare Chinese foods. The festival is free to attend and open to the public.

Dragon Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, Saturday, Aug. 26, Sunday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 17 in different outdoor locations around the island.

The festival is aimed at enticing those who are gastronomic enthusiasts, art lovers, and culturally curious. Some of the participating vendors are Nom Wah, Lady Wong, Mochi Doki, Jixiang BBQ, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Kopitiam, Pecking House, Na Tart, and MáLà Project.

Biubiu Xu, founder of Dragon Fest and The Egg House, pointed to meeting a demand for Chinese food and culture in New York City. Xu has brought experiential events to other cities including Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

“It’s intended to be an experiential festival, where people can taste authentic Chinese cuisine and immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions,” Xu said. “I’m thrilled to invite everyone to what will be the largest celebration of Chinese food and culture in NYC.”

The goal with Dragon Fest is to connect more Chinese community members working in different industries with each other, as well as help more Chinese brands enter and grow in the American market.

Festie attendees can find the Chinese food they know and love, and then some, including soup dumplings, dan dan noodles, sugar painting, candied hawthorn sticks, bowl pudding cake, and others. For the historically-inclined, there will be Han-style clothing and Miao embroidery and jewelry on display.

After its inaugural year, Dragon Fest could expand into more cities next year, as well as return to New York City in the following years. Xu, the founder, envisions Dragon Fest taking place at least once a month in locations like Washington D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles.

Visit the Dragon Fest website at dragonfests.com. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dragon-fest-tickets-623110850327.

Dragon Fest dates and locations at a glance: