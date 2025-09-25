First grade teacher federally charged with possessing, distributing child sex abuse images

A first-grade teacher, who worked at schools in both Manhattan and Queens, has been charged in federal court with possessing and distributing hundreds of images and videos “of child pornography that depict pre-pubescent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct” after investigators traced online accounts and internet addresses back to him, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Christopher Ward, 37, of Farmingdale, Long Island, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before Judge Sara Cave in Manhattan federal court, where he pleaded not guilty.

He is facing one count each of receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography – charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Mr. Ward was arraigned yesterday and entered a plea of not guilty. The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and Mr. Ward is presumed innocent,” Ward’s attorney, Daniel Russo, said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in 2024 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities that a user had uploaded child sexual abuse material to a mobile messaging application. The user, identified in court papers as “User-1,” posted hundreds of files between July 2024 and July 2025.

Federal agents said the uploads came from multiple internet addresses linked to residences associated with Ward, including an apartment he leased in Manhattan in early 2025. Records from internet providers and law enforcement databases confirmed Ward’s connection to the addresses, according to the complaint.

Investigators said relatives of Ward later recorded him admitting he had received child pornography and forwarded it to others on about 30 occasions. Ward’s cellphone, later turned over to law enforcement, showed evidence that the messaging app had been installed and then deleted, authorities said.

The phone was also allegedly tied to accounts in Ward’s name and contained data suggesting it was used to log into the suspect messaging accounts.

Prosecutors said in at least one chat, Ward identified himself as a teacher and discussed his sexual attraction to students.

“Christopher Ward, a first-grade teacher, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, and even acknowledging his sexual attraction to his students — allegations that are chillingly disturbing and strike at the heart of every parent’s fears,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “With over four years spent in close proximity to young children, the gravity of these accusations cannot be overstated.

Investigators said that after reviewing Department of Education records, they confirmed that he worked as a first-grade teacher in Manhattan from 2021 to 2024 and in Queens from 2024 to 2025. The DOE did not respond to requests for comment.

amNewYork’s review of Ward’s online resume also shows that he worked as a pre-kindergarten teacher for a year in Syosset, Nassau County, and as a summer camp co-director for a year.

“Every day, Christopher Ward stood at the front of a classroom of first graders while allegedly storing hundreds of images exploiting children just like them,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

“When we send our children to school every day, we trust that they will be cared for and protected by their teachers. Instead, Christopher Ward made every parent’s worst nightmare a reality,” added NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “These allegations are as sickening as they are illegal, and there is absolutely zero tolerance for anyone who exploits our most innocent in this way.”