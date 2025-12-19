Five-alarm fire rips through Bronx buildings: FDNY

Firefighters were forced into a defensive operation as heavy fire consumed multiple buildings on Prospect Avenue on Thursday into Friday morning.

The FDNY took on a five-alarm fire that tore through a Bronx building on Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, FDNY units responded to a call regarding a five-alarm fire at 855 Prospect Ave., which is located in a row of commercial buildings. The fire had started to extend to the nearby buildings.

“Units arrived in less than four minutes. We found fire at a commercial establishment and it was extending to the adjacent stores. We also had fire on the roof of the six-story multiple dwelling and fire extended to the second floor. Those were quickly contained. The multiple dwelling was entirely evacuated,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan.

As many as four tower ladders were set up and three exterior house lines were used by fire personnel. As of 1:30 a.m., heavy smoke was still pushing from one of the buildings.

“The smoke was drifting into my building as I was leaving. I came outside, and the sky was orange. This is not normal,” Bronx resident Grace Rivera told amNewYork.

A resident was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and there were no further serious injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals.

This incident comes one day after the FDNY rescued a 15-month-old baby from an apartment fire on Anderson Avenue in the Bronx.