Five arrested in Manhattan during protest organized in wake of Ferguson shooting

Five people were arrested in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday during a protest against police violence, including the fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

The gathering was organized to mark a moment of silence and began in Union Square about 7 p.m. Some reports estimated the crowd at over 1,000 people.

Organizers sought to highlight last weekend’s fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, where violent clashes have erupted between law enforcement and protesters.

On Thursday night, dozens of people broke off from the main group in Union Square and marched up toward Times Square. Police worked to control the crowd, managing to hold them at 47th Street, Gothamist reported.

The five people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, police said.