Five Borough Bike Tour registration begins Tuesday

New Yorkers interested in taking part in the TD Five Borough Bike Tour can start registering Tuesday.

There will be 40,000 spots for the 38th annual event, which will be held May 3. Riders will be able to traverse the streets of all five boroughs free of cars.

Applicants can log onto bike.nyc and choose from two registration options. A standard registration costs $92 while a VIP registration — which includes breakfast, placement in the first wave of bikers and a jersey and messenger bag — costs $325.

Proceeds from the fees will go toward Bike NYC’s educational programs.