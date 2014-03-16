Five injured in Brooklyn blaze

Four children and an adult were injured in a fire in a fifth-floor Boerum Hill apartment early Sunday morning, the FDNY said.

Two children, one of whom an infant, were critically injured, while another was seriously injured, though the injuries are not expected to be life threatening. A fourth child and an adult sustained a minor injury.

The blaze started at 2:15 a.m. at 130 Third Ave. About 60 firefighters got the fire under control at 2:37 a.m., the FDNY said.

One critically injured victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center and the rest were taken New York Methodist Hospital. All of the injured are in stable condition.