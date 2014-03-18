Five Spanish wines to try

The most famous wine-growing region in Spain is Rioja, and some of the native grapes you will find include Tempranillo …

The most famous wine-growing region in Spain is Rioja, and some of the native grapes you will find include Tempranillo and Grenache. However, Spain is also known for sherry, a fortified wine that, like its cousin, gets even better with age. Here are five tasty examples of premium vinos from this country to add to your shopping list.

2007 Beronia Reserva: This rich red wine has hints of smoke, herbs and cedar, all mixed into a superb bottle that tastes like it should cost $30 more than it does. $18.95 at Sherry-Lehmann, 505 Park Ave., 212-838-7500;

sherry-lehmann.comApostoles Palo Cortado: For a fine sherry to surprise your guests after dinner, pick up a bottle of this rare palo cortado by Gonzalez Byass. It has striking dried fruit characteristics with a round sweetness that helps finish any meal. $44.99 at 67 Wine, 67wine.com2011 Las Rocas de San Alejandro Garnacha: Cherry is the theme in the ruby-red vino from the province of Zaragoza. Rich and hearty, it’s a great tipple to pair with meat dishes. $11.99 at Astor Wines, 399 Lafayette St., 212-674-7500;

astorwines.comBujonis Rosé: Combining Grenache and pinot noir, this sparkling rosé is great for grilled meats, imbibing with a cheeseboard or even just sipping poolside. $13.96 at Astor Wines, 399 Lafayette St., 212-674-7500;

astorwines.comVilarnau Cava Brut: Another popular sparkling wine from Spain is cava, and this bright, light and bubbly bottle is a winner for any occasion. $15.95 from Sherry- Lehmann, 505 Park Ave., 212-838-7500; sherry- lehmann.com